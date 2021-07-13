2 killed after truck jumps over divider on Bengaluru-Pune highway

The vehicles involved in the accident.

Belagavi

13 July 2021 14:20 IST

The truck hit a lorry on the other side while the container fell on a van parked nearby

Two persons died in a collision involving three vehicles near Sutagatti-Vantamuri villages on the Bengaluru–Pune highway on July 12 night.

A truck carrying a container filled with maize flour was going from Shivamogga in Karnataka to Pune in Maharashtra. The driver lost control and the vehicle went over the divider. It hit a lorry carrying onion from Kolhapur in Maharashtra to Belagavi in Karnataka.

Advertising

Advertising

The force of the collision was such that the container flew off the truck and hit a van containing chemicals, which was parked nearby. The van was damaged, but no one was injured.

The deceased have been recognised as Niraj, 30, from Uttar Pradesh and Rajendra, 35, from Bheed district in Maharashtra.

The road was blocked by the vehicles involved in the accident, which resulted in a traffic jam.

The Belagavi police were alerted. They rushed to the spot and cleared the damaged vehicles from the road using earthmovers. The road was opened for traffic by daybreak, police said.

Some people stole onions and flour that was scattered by the collision before police arrived and cleared the site.