June 07, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand suspended two inspectors for implicating a doctor in an Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) case in 2022. While one inspector filed an FIR against the doctor and was later transferred, the other officer, who replaced him, filed the chargesheet against the doctor.

Based on a complaint, an inquiry was ordered. The DCP (West division) was told to probe the complaint and submit a report. The probe revealed that the two officers violated rules to implicate the doctor.

Based on the report, the police commissioner suspended both the inspectors.