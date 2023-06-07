HamberMenu
2 inspectors suspended for implicating doctor in NDPS case in Bengaluru

A probe by the DCP (West division) revealed that the two officers violated rules to implicate the doctor

June 07, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
While one inspector filed an FIR against the doctor in Bengaluru. After he was transferred, his successor filed the chargesheet against the doctor.

While one inspector filed an FIR against the doctor in Bengaluru. After he was transferred, his successor filed the chargesheet against the doctor. | Photo Credit: Photo for representation only

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand suspended two inspectors for implicating a doctor in an Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) case in 2022. While one inspector filed an FIR against the doctor and was later transferred, the other officer, who replaced him, filed the chargesheet against the doctor.

Based on a complaint, an inquiry was ordered. The DCP (West division) was told to probe the complaint and submit a report. The probe revealed that the two officers violated rules to implicate the doctor.

Based on the report, the police commissioner suspended both the inspectors.

