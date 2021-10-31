2 fans of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar dead

One died while watching news of the actor’s demise

A 25-year-old man was found dead in his house in Athani, Belagavi district on October 30. Police said Rahul Gadiwaddar was a die-hard fan of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who died in Bengaluru on October 29.

Rahul had put up a poster of Puneeth in front of his house, garlanded it and decorated it with a flower rangoli on October 29, a police officer said. A case has been registered.

In another incident, Parashuram Hanumant Dyamannanavar, 33, died of shock in his house in Sindholi village near Belagavi on watching the news of the actor’s death on television. He collapsed in a chair and fell to the ground. He was dead before he could be shifted to a hospital. He was a fan of the actor, a police officer said.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call the 24-hour helpline 104)