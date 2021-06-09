Karnataka

2-day vaccination drive for sportspersons in Bengaluru

A two-day vaccination camp against COVID-19 has been organised for sportspersons of Karnataka at Sri Kanteerava Stadium, Kasturba Road, Bengaluru, on June 10 and 11.

On June 10 (Thursday), vaccines would be administered to players of basketball, fencing, swimming, hockey, tennikoit, badminton, rowing, and netball, said an official release.

On Friday, vaccines would be administered to players of handball, shooting, football, volleyball, table tennis, athletes, and roller skating. Information would be provided about vaccination of other players in future dates.

About 2,200 sportspersons aged above 18 years have registered with the Karnataka Olympic Association, Bengaluru. Already, 1,200 players have been vaccinated.

The Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, in association with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), would conduct the camp from 10.30 a.m. on Thursday. Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports and Planning K.C. Narayana Gowda would launch the drive, the release added.

Steps have been taken to provide doses to sportspersons representing national and international events in districts also. (end)


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2021 12:08:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/2-day-vaccination-drive-for-sportspersons-in-bengaluru/article34766741.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY