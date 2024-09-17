₹2 crore for renovation of neglected Shivapura Soudha

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed the Finance Department to release ₹2 crore for the renovation of the historical Shivapura Satyagraha Soudha, constructed to commemorate the Flag Satyagraha of 1938, at Maddur in Mandya district.

The Flag Satyagraha was a major event in the struggle for freedom from the British. The architecturally unique monument, built at Maddur, 25 km from Mandya and on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, is in a neglected State. The soudha lacks basic infrastructure and security arrangements.

Congress MLC Dinesh Guli Gowda, who was elected from the local bodies constituency in Mandya district, had urged the Chief Minister, who also holds the Finance portfolio, to sanction funds for the renovation of the monument. Mr. Siddaramaiah has directed Finance Department officials to release ₹2 crore for undertaking development works to restore the grandeur of the monument. Students and tourists have not been visiting the monument owing to poor maintenance, Mr. Guli Gowda said in a letter to the Chief Minister.

The monument is a symbol of patriotic fervour. Following a call by Mahatma Gandhi, a large number of people from the Old Mysore region participated in the satyagraha at Shivapura in 1938 to assert the right to hoist the national flag, defying British rule. Hoisting the national flag was banned by the British rulers then.

To commemorate the historic event, the State government constructed the soudha and it was opened on September 26, 1979. It was built under the guidance of a trust headed by former Chief Minister late Kengal Hanumanthaiya.

