₹2 crore cash seized near Mysuru

Cash amounting to ₹2 crore that was seized at a check-post on the outskirts of Mysuru and is under verification.

The cash, belonging to MCDCC Bank, was being transported from Mysuru and was confiscated by the authorities at the Manuganahalli check-post, about 15 km from Mysuru city. The model code of conduct is in force in the light of the byelection to Hunsur and the cash was seized immediately on suspicion since those transporting the cash did not produce valid documents at the time.

They claimed the cash was being transported to the Periyapatna branch of the bank. When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar confirmed the seizure and said the Returning Officer (RO) of Hunsur was examining its source. “Some procedural lapses that are being probed. However, it’s not related to elections. The RO has sought documents from the bank for verification,” he said. The cash was transported and seized on November 25.