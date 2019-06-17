Karnataka

1998 KPSC batch: Governor sends back Ordinance

more-in

In a setback to the State government, the recommendation to promulgate an Ordinance to protect officers of the 1998 batch selected by Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has been returned by Governor Vajubhai Vala.

According to sources, the Governor — refusing to promulgate the Ordinance — has instead asked the government about the hurry to have the Ordinance on this issue.

The State Cabinet last month decided to promulgate an Ordinance to protect the officers from being demoted following a High Court order.

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 17, 2019 11:15:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/1998-kpsc-batch-governor-sends-back-ordinance/article28022706.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story