1998 KPSC batch: Governor sends back Ordinance

In a setback to the State government, the recommendation to promulgate an Ordinance to protect officers of the 1998 batch selected by Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has been returned by Governor Vajubhai Vala.

According to sources, the Governor — refusing to promulgate the Ordinance — has instead asked the government about the hurry to have the Ordinance on this issue.

The State Cabinet last month decided to promulgate an Ordinance to protect the officers from being demoted following a High Court order.