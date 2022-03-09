1,993 applications received in Mysuru so far for COVID-19 death compensation

Families entitled to payment of ₹50,000 ex-gratia

A total of 1,993 applications from the next of kin of persons who died owing to COVID-19 in Mysuru district had been received by the district administration authorities so far for payment of ₹50,000 ex-gratia.

An official statement from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru dated March 8 said he families of the victims were entitled for payment from the State Disaster Relief Fund as per the directions of the Union Government.

Out of the 1,993 applications received so far, 819 belonged to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families while 846 belonged to Above Poverty Line (APL) families.

Though the compensation of ₹1 lakh announced by the State Government is payable only to BPL families, the financial relief of ₹50,000 offerred by the Centre is to be paid to all the bereaved families belonging to both BPL and APL categories.

As per the media bulletin of Department of Health and Family Welfare, Mysuru, dated March 3, a total of 2,557 persons had died due to COVID-19 in Mysuru district.

In view of the complaints from certain quarters that they either had not received the compensation or they did not have time to submit applications to claim the compenstion amount, the Mysuru district administration said applications can still be submitted along with relevant documents to the tahsildar concerned.

The next of kin should have their applications attested by the District Health Officer or respective Taluk Health Officer before submitting the same in the Taluk Officer/Nada Kacheris or Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) office.

The applications should include the COVID-19 positive report issued by an authorised laboratory. If the treatment had been provided on the basis of symptoms even though COVID-19 test was negative, a report issued by a clinical radiology or related laboratory is necessary, said the statement.

The other documents to accompany the applications should include a copy of the Aadhar card of the deceased, death certificate of the deceased, a copy of the ration card of the applicant, a copy of the Aadhar card of the applicant, a copy of the applicant’s bank passbook, a self- declaration from the applicant on Form No. 2 and No Objection letter from the other family members of the deceased.

The families have been requested to submit their applications at the earliest.