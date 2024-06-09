1971 Indo-Pak war martyr remembered

The NCC Alumni Assocciation Mysore Group organised a cultural event to commemorate Lt. Ashok P. Mutkgikar who was killed in the line of duty in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The event was held at the Sarada Vilas College Centenary Hall recently and Commissioner of Police Ramesh Banoth inaugurated it.

More than 300 NCC cadets from Mysuru attended the event and Mr.Ramesh Banoth spoke on the opportunities that existed for the NCC cadets, the competitive examinations that they need to clear to become commissioned army officers.

Suvarsha Gowda, member of the NCC Alumni Association and whose team took the initiative in organising the event, said that Lt. Ashok P. Mutgikar died in the 1971 war at the age of 22 and he was an alumni of Sarada Vilas College where he studied between 1966 and 1970. He was the only Officer Cadet and NCC D certificate holder in Karnataka at the time of his death, she added.

Mukund P. Mutgikar, brother of Lt. Ashok Mutgikar recalled that the commanding officer wrote a letter to the family that Ashok died fighting bravely and despite coming under severe attack from all sides, he fired back at the enemies to save the command.

Mysore NCC Group HQ Group Commander Col Rohit Thakur, Administrative Officer Col Sohan Ganapathy, and Training Officer Lt. Col. Hitesh Kala felicitated cadets who participated in the Republic Day Camp in 2023.

The NCC Alumni Association members felicitated 23 cadets who participated in the Republic Day Camp 2024. There were cultural events to mark the occasion and the overall championship went to 14 Karnataka Battalion.

