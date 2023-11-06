HamberMenu
197 applications received at Janata Darshan

November 06, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Labour Minister Santosh Lad listening to the grievance of a physically challenged woman during the Janata Darshan in Dharwad on Monday.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad listening to the grievance of a physically challenged woman during the Janata Darshan in Dharwad on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Labour Minister and district-in-charge for Dharwad Santosh Lad has said that a total of 197 applications were received by the district administration during the Janata Darshan held on Monday and steps would be taken to resolve them as per the established norms and guidelines.

Addressing presspersons after holding the ‘Janata Darshan’ programme in Dharwad on Monday, Mr. Lad said that most of the applications were related to housing, partition, pathway to farmlands and individual problems.

The officials would resolve them after a detailed study. Those which require assent from higher officials and policy decision would be sent to the government, he said.

Of the 197 applications received, 57 are related to Revenue Department, 25 to Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, 55 related to Municipal Corporation and 60 pertained to other departments.

The Minister said that in order to check land and drug mafia, a meeting of higher officials had already been held and they had been told to take strict action, he said.

Mr. Lad said that public cooperation was crucial for curbing land and drug mafia. Any information related to the alleged crimes or offences should be connected directly him or to the Deputy Commissioner, SP or Police Commissioner, he said.

