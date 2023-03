March 09, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KALABURAGI

As many as 19,524 candidates of the total 22,991 candidates appeared for the II PU Kannada examination on the first day in Kalaburagi on Thursday. As many as 3,467 students remained absent.

As many as 79 candidates, of the 83 scheduled to appear, wrote the Arabic paper.

A total of 32,197 students are scheduled to appear for the examinations in 51 centres in the district which will go on till March 29.