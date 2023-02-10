HamberMenu
195 CA sites to be allotted

February 10, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 195 CA sites of the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) will be allotted soon.

The February 28 th MUDA meeting will resolve issues on the allotment of the sites located in various layouts across the city.

Also, another notification for the allotment of 92 remaining CA sites will be issued on February 12. The MUDA received 446 applications for 195 sites while there were no takers for the 92 sites for which the second notification is being issued. Adding a few more leftover CA sites, applications will be invited on February 12 from the interested persons.

MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar said the trusts getting the allotment have to take up construction between 3-10 years based on MUDA’s conditions. The sites are allotted only to the trusts and not to individuals, and unused sites will be taken back after the stipulated time. A sub-committee comprising senior officials will finalise the applicants.

