1,939 rejected Fasal Bima cases reconsidered, ₹4.32 crore credited to bank accounts of farmers

November 17, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HUBBALLI

With the intervention of Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, 1,939 cases of crop insurance among the 3,191 rejected cases under Fasal Bima Yojna have been reconsidered and compensation paid to farmers directly.

According to a release issued by the Union Minister, during 2018-19, under Prime Minister’s Fasal Bima Yojna, a total of 3,191 cases of crop insurance claim of farmers were rejected as the details of crop insured did not match with the details of crop survey.

At a taluk-level grievance redressal committee meeting, Mr. Joshi had asked the officials to review the list and send a revised one for compensation.

Subsequently, the committee had reconsidered the rejected claims and gave approval to 1,939 claims among them and sent them to the government and the insurance company.

Mr. Joshi had taken up the issue with the insurance company for the release of the compensation amount.

Now, the insurance company has released ₹4.32 crore towards compensation for 1,939 eligible beneficiaries and the amount has been credited directly to the bank accounts of the farmers.