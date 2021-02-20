‘₹1,918 cr. Jaladhare project to be taken up in Raichur dist.’

YADGIR

20 February 2021 00:57 IST

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has said that Jaladhare project would be taken up in Raichur district at the cost of ₹1,918 crore as water will be supplied from Narayanpur reservoir.

He was speaking with reporters after attending the review meeting in Raichur.

Mr. Eshwarappa said under the Jal Jeevan Mission project, the State government planned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household taps as 83,480 houses will get benefits under ‘Mane Manege Gange’ scheme.

He said that a retired High Court Judge will conduct the study on the eligibility of the castes in getting in reservation under different categories and further steps will be taken shortly.

As many as 39 multi village drinking water supply schemes were almost damaged. A meeting was conducted to discuss about the failure of the project and also suggested to take repair works or submit fresh proposals, the Minister said and added that total 5,600 KM road would be constructed under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)