1,913 new cases, 48 deaths

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 1,913 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 28,74,597. Of these, 401 cases are from Bengaluru Urban. With 48 deaths, the toll rose to 35,944. This is apart from 21 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 2,489 persons were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,04,396. The State now has 34,234 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 1.53%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 2.50%. As many as 1,24,594 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 90,154 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 3,61,68,611.