19-year-old woman allegedly raped, murdered in Karnataka’s Bidar district, three people arrested

Police said the victim was missing since August 29 and her parents lodged a complaint at Basavakalyana police station two days later

Updated - September 06, 2024 11:28 am IST - Bidar (Karnataka)

PTI

A case of rape and murder has been registered after the body of a 19-year-old woman was found with multiple injuries days after she went missing from her home at Gunateerthawadi village in this district of Karnataka, police said on Thursday (September 5, 2024).

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident which allegedly happened on August 29, they said. She was allegedly killed after being hit on her head with a stone and later her body was dumped in the bushes, police said, adding, they suspect she was sexually assaulted. However, investigators are awaiting medical reports for confirmation.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil expressed outrage over the incident.

“Karnataka will bring in some very strong laws to prevent all these kinds of activities,” Mr. Patil said.

Police said the victim was missing since August 29 and her parents lodged a complaint at Basavakalyana police station two days later.

"We registered a missing case and we started investigating. On September one, her body was recovered with multiple injuries on her body including head. We registered a case of murder initially and the accused were unknown. Then based on the technical evidence, we started searching for the accused and we found three people who were in contact with her on the day of her disappearance," a senior police officer said.

One of them, who also hails from the same village, was in direct contact with her. "So, we picked the accused and during interrogation, he confessed to murdering her. During interrogation, he said that he went along with two others who were guarding him from far away during the incident," he said.

"All three accused involved in the incident have been arrested. We are waiting for the medical reports of the victim. On suspicion of sexual assault and based on interrogation, we have added sections of rape in the FIR," he said. The prime accused and the victim knew each other well, police said, adding, her parents were unaware of it. Further investigation is underway.

Published - September 06, 2024 11:05 am IST


