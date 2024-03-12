ADVERTISEMENT

19-year-old rape victim ends life

March 12, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old girl from Shyanabhoganahalli in Hunsur near here, who had lodged a complaint against her alleged abduction and rape by a youth, reportedly died by suicide on Tuesday.

The victim had allegedly been kidnapped by one Venugopal of her village on February 14. The accused reportedly assured the victim of marrying her and asked to come out of her house that night. When she came out of the house, the accused, who was accompanied by one Mahesh also from the same village, took her forcefully in a four wheeler and drove away to Kerala and allegedly raped her.

The abduction reportedly took place about four days before the victim’s marriage to a different boy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After the victim was dropped off by the accused in Nanjangud on February 17, she returned to Mysuru. She approached the police for action against the accused and an FIR was registered against the accused by the Bilikere police on February 21.

The victim was subsequently given shelter in Shaktidhama, a rehabilitation centre for women in Mysuru. She returned to her house on Monday night, but died by suicide on Tuesday morning.

While the relatives of the victim alleged inaction by the police, the police said they were looking for the accused.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US