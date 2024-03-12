GIFT a SubscriptionGift
19-year-old rape victim ends life

March 12, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old girl from Shyanabhoganahalli in Hunsur near here, who had lodged a complaint against her alleged abduction and rape by a youth, reportedly died by suicide on Tuesday.

The victim had allegedly been kidnapped by one Venugopal of her village on February 14. The accused reportedly assured the victim of marrying her and asked to come out of her house that night. When she came out of the house, the accused, who was accompanied by one Mahesh also from the same village, took her forcefully in a four wheeler and drove away to Kerala and allegedly raped her.

The abduction reportedly took place about four days before the victim’s marriage to a different boy.

After the victim was dropped off by the accused in Nanjangud on February 17, she returned to Mysuru. She approached the police for action against the accused and an FIR was registered against the accused by the Bilikere police on February 21.

The victim was subsequently given shelter in Shaktidhama, a rehabilitation centre for women in Mysuru. She returned to her house on Monday night, but died by suicide on Tuesday morning.

While the relatives of the victim alleged inaction by the police, the police said they were looking for the accused.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

