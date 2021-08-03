19-year-old held for killing class 10 student

A file photo of Raibag taluk.

Belagavi

03 August 2021 12:12 IST

The crime took place in Belagavi district

Raibag police in Belagavi district have arrested a 19-year-old youth on the charge of killing a minor girl for allegedly refusing his advances.

Amir Jamadar, an unemployed school dropout, had stabbed the girl when she was returning home from school in Haroorgeri town on August 1. She was a student of class 10 and was walking home alone after consulting her teachers in the school.

Advertising

Advertising

The girl died in a hospital on August 2. The accused was picked within a few hours.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the accused had been following the victim for several days. He had also spoken to her a couple of times. But she did not express any interest in him, police said.

A case has been registered in Raibag police station.