Karnataka

19-year-old held for killing class 10 student

A file photo of Raibag taluk.  

Raibag police in Belagavi district have arrested a 19-year-old youth on the charge of killing a minor girl for allegedly refusing his advances.

Amir Jamadar, an unemployed school dropout, had stabbed the girl when she was returning home from school in Haroorgeri town on August 1. She was a student of class 10 and was walking home alone after consulting her teachers in the school.

The girl died in a hospital on August 2. The accused was picked within a few hours.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the accused had been following the victim for several days. He had also spoken to her a couple of times. But she did not express any interest in him, police said.

A case has been registered in Raibag police station.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 3, 2021 12:13:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/19-year-old-held-for-killing-class-10-student/article35694777.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY