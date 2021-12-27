19-year-old brain dead youth’s organs donated

Mysuru

27 December 2021 18:46 IST

A 19-year-old brain dead youth’s organs including the heart were harvested at a hospital in Mysuru and donated to eligible recipients.

The youth, Sharath Kumar, who met with an accident, was shifted to Apollo BGS Hospital in a critical condition on December 24 and the initial CT scan showed “brain stem infarct” after which he was shifted to ICU for life support and intensive care.

Sharath was kept on life support for two days while he was in a very critical state. However, on December 26, he was declared brain dead due to brain stem failure, as per the hospital protocol stipulated by the Transplant of Human Organs Act 1994 by a panel of doctors at the hospital, said a statement.

Sharath was healthy before the incident and further tests confirmed his eligibility for organ donation. His parents came forward to donate the organs after they were counselled as per the defined protocol, the statement said.

Officials from Jeeva Sarthakathe, which was earlier known as ZCCK or Zonal Co-ordination Committee of Karnataka for Organ Transplantation, which is the nodal agency for organ transplantation in the State, initiated the process in accordance with the organ recipients waiting list.

The heart, two kidneys, pancreas, liver and cornea were harvested from the deceased person’s body on Sunday evening with cross clamp. A simultaneous kidney, liver and pancreas transplant was done. While the heart was donated to Columbia Asia Hospital in Yeshwanthpur, one kidney was donated to INU (Institute of Nephro Urology), Bengaluru, and the corneas were donated to Mysuru Eye Bank, said a statement from the hospital.