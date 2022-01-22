19 NCC cadets from Mysuru Group in New Delhi for R-Day camp

They were trained at various camps over two months

A total of 19 cadets, including 10 boys and 9 girls from Mysuru Group, are part of the Republic Day contingent from NCC Directorate of Karnataka and Goa.

Every year, NCC cadets are selected from all the 17 Directorates in India to represent their respective States at the Republic Day camp in New Delhi. The cadets participate in various events and competitions like drill, cultural programmes, flag area, best cadet, etc.

The number of cadets participating in the Republic Day camp has been reduced to half in view of the COVID-19 pandemic this year and last year. Presently, 54 cadets from NCC’s Karnataka and Goa Directorate have been selected and are now in Delhi, representing the State and training for the Republic Day parade and other competitions, said a statement from NCC Mysuru Group.

Pointing out that 19 of the 54 cadets from the Directorate were from Mysuru Group, the statement said, “This is a great achievement for the group. It was possible due to the hard work by highly motivated cadets of Mysuru.” The cadets were trained at various camps, over two months, prior to their departure to New Delhi. “It is also a matter of great pride that 5 girl cadets of Mysuru have been selected for the Rajpath marching contingent,” the statement added.

Colonel R.R. Menon, Group Commander, Mysuru Group, NCC, has congratulated the 19 cadets. The cadets include Rajath Singh R. (JSS Polytechnic, Mysuru), Anirudh K.R. (Yuvaraja College, Mysuru), Mithun R. (Sarada Vilas College, Mysuru), Suvarsh Gowda (Maharani’s Arts College, Mysuru), Pramila Kunawar (St. Joseph’s First Grade college, Mysuru), Tanmai H.V. (Maharaja’s College, Mysuru), Prajwal Urs, (Vidyavardhaka College, Mysuru), Suchitra L., Priya S. (both Sarada Vilas College, Mysuru), Siddaraju M.R. (Bharathi College, K.M. Doddi, Mandya), Pooja V. and Lekhana S. (PES College, Mandya), Chaitra S. and Prajwal M. (both JSS College of Science, Commerce and Arts, Mysuru), Deeksha K.M. (JSS College for Women, Mysuru), Darshan H.M., Pavan V., Charan Basavaraj (all D. Banumaiah’s College, Mysuru) and Roshini Mariam (Govt. CPC Polytechnic, Mysuru).