19 members of family test positive

The Belagavi district administration declared as containment zone a large part of Bhavana Soundatti village near Chikkodi after 19 members of a joint family tested positive for COVID -19.
A team of Health Department officers are camping in the village. They sent for RT-PCR test samples of over 250 persons from the village who might have come into contact with those who tested positive on Sunday.
Officials suspected that a few members of the family who went for a business visit to Maharashtra could have contracted the virus.
Officers said that these cases had come to light after an 80-year-old man, the patriarch of the 48-member joint family, fell ill and doctors in Chikkodi suggested a COVID-19 test. Once he tested positive, all his primary contacts were subjected to tests. Of them, 19 members tested positive.
Following this, Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath asked officers to trace primary and secondary contacts of all the family members and test them. These samples were collected and sent.
“We are waiting for results of more tests,’’ Mr. Hiremath said.
He told journalists that regulations would be enforced on the containment zone in the village as per the standard operating protocol. “We are also intensifying checking in the district’s borders and increasing tests per day,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath