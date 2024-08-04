19 injured as driver loses control over KKRTC bus in Raichur village

As many as 19 passengers and the driver of a government bus were injured when their bus took a hard stop in a roadside ditch near Nandihal village in Manvi taluk of Raichur district on Sunday.

Of the 19 injured passengers, three, who have suffered major injuries, have been sent to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Hospital in Raichur for treatment.

The remaining were provided treatment at the Manvi Taluk Hospital.

Police sources confirmed that the three people with severe injuries have suffered fracture in their leg.

The bus, which belongs to the Manvi depot of the Kalyan Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), was going to Sindhanur with around 50 passengers when the incident happened.

Luckily, the remaining escaped unhurt.

According to Divisional Controller of Raichur M.S. Chandrasekhar, the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp curve. The bus hit the safety barriers before taking a rough halt in the roadside ditch, causing injuries to travelling passengers.

Senior officers from KKRTC Raichur visited the accident spot and inspected the vehicle involved in the incident.

A case has been registered at the Manvi Police Station.