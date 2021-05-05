19 COVID-19 deaths in Mandya

As many as 19 patients suffering from COVID-19 died in Mandya district on Wednesday. This is one of the highest for the district which is fully rural in character and underlines the spread of the virus to the hinterland.

With this the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the district has increased to 245. There are 8,309 active cases in the district which reported 1,621 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The highest number of cases emerged from Mandya town which reported 708 cases followed by Malavalli (205), Maddur (187), Nagamangala (165), Pandavpura (134), K.R.Pet (124) and Srirangapatna (77). In addition, there were 21 cases from the districts bordering Mandya.