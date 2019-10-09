18th Kalyana Parva from October 11

The 18th Kalyan Parva, an annual congregation of devotees of Basaveshwara, will begin in Basavakalyan in Bidar district on October 11.

The three-day festival will include religious lectures, Vachana recitals and cultural programmes.

Organiser of the Kalyan Parva Utsav Committee Basavaprabhu Swamiji, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, said that Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chavan would inaugurate the function on October 11.

Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav and Basavakalyan MLA B. Narayanrao would be present. On October 12, the former Minister M.B. Patil would inaugurate the Kalyana Parva event. Zahirabad MP B.B. Patil would be the chief guest.

On October 13, the last day of the event, Vachana literature of the 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara and his portrait would be taken out in procession with elephants, horses and camels along with Dollu Kunita and traditional folk dances from Basavakalyan Fort to the venue.

Devotees of Basaveshwara from across the State, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra would participate in the three-day event.