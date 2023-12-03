18th annual Nandi Mahabhisheka held atop Chamundi Hills

December 03, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - MYSURU

The 400-year-old Nandi atop the Chamundi Hills underwent a visual transformation as the granite statue was bathed in various ingredients during the anointment held on Sunday, December 3.

Conducted under the auspices of Bettada Balaga Charitable Trust, the ‘’Maha Abhisheka’’ – as it was called — to Nandi commenced around 8.30 a.m. and concluded after 90 minutes of elaborate rituals during which as many as 32 ingredients were used to bathe the statue. This included 200 litres of milk, 120 litres of curds, 15 kg of ghee, sugarcane, sandal, arshina, Kumkum, ash, etc. After the rituals, the statue was showered with flower petals, and maha mangalarthi was also performed and there was a floating crowd which witnessed the proceedings.

This was the 18th annual Mahabhisheka for the statue of Nandi performed by a group of individuals who regularly undertake morning walk at Chamundi Hills and called themselves Bettada Balaga or friends of the hill. ‘We floated the charitable trust to perform the abhisheka,’’ said N. Govinda, secretary of the organisation.

‘’The first Mahabhisheka was performed in 2006 and since then it is an annual event devoid of any political involvement but for the presence of senior pontiffs from various religious mutts in the region,’’ Mr. Govinda added.

The mahabshisheka on Sunday was performed in the presence of Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt, Chidananda Swami of Hosamutt and Somanathananda of Adi Chunchanagari Mutt.

Explaining the genesis of the tradition, the members of the Bettada Balaga said there was a belief that such a ritual used to be regularly conducted during the regime of the maharajas but was disbanded over the years. Hence, the group of morning walkers thought of doing something on a grand scale apart from the daily worship that is performed by the priests. Hence the maha abhisheka was conceived and has been a regular affair since 2006.

The organisers said the absence of the main approach road from the viewpoint – which is out of bounds due to repeated landslips and was yet to be restored – had discouraged a lot of devotees from visiting and witnessing the annual event. ‘’However, nearly 2,500 people witnessed it and the members of the Bettada Balaga also provided prasada in the form of lunch to that many people on Sunday,’‘ according to the organisers.