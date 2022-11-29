188 students awarded degrees at NIMHANS graduation day

November 29, 2022 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Three students received special awards and prizes for their meritorious performance

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 188 students (including in-absentia) were on Tuesday awarded various undergraduate degrees and certificates on successful completion of their academic programmes at the 9th graduation day ceremony at NIMHANS.

These included 78 B.Sc. (Nursing) students, six B.Sc. (Anaesthesia Technology) students, 10 B.Sc. (Radiography) students, 44 students in Post-Basic Diploma in Psychiatric/Mental Health Nursing, nine Post-Basic Diploma in Neuro Sciences Nursing, 40 Post-Basic B.Sc. in Nursing and Certificate Course in Neuropathology Technology.

Three students received special awards and prizes for their meritorious performance. By securing the highest marks in Microbiology, Melbi Mathews bagged two awards.

The graduation ceremony also saw members from the Indian Army - Major Sumi P.S, receiving the Dr M V Govindswamy and Dr D L N Murthy Rao Memorial prize and Infosys Foundation Award for Excellence for securing the highest marks in the Post-Basic Diploma in Psychiatric/ Mental Health Nursing exam held in June 2022. Likewise,  Major Gayathri B bagged the Infosys Foundation Award for Excellence and Mukund Memorial Award for distinction in Post Basic Diploma  in Neuro-Science exam.

T.K. Anil Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) and NIMHANS Director Pratima Murthy presented the awards to the meritorious students.

