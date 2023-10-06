HamberMenu
188 new Indira Canteens to come up, says Minister

October 06, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Ministers B.S. Suresh and Rahim Khan, and MLAs Asif Sait and Ganesh Hukkeri having lunch at the Indira Canteen in Belagavi on Friday.

Ministers B.S. Suresh and Rahim Khan, and MLAs Asif Sait and Ganesh Hukkeri having lunch at the Indira Canteen in Belagavi on Friday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

The State government will set up 188 new Indira Canteens in various towns and cities, B.S. Suresh, Minister for Urban Development said in Belagavi on Friday. He was speaking to reporters after eating lunch at the Indira Canteen behind the district hospital.

Along with him, municipal administration Minister Rahim Khan, MLAs Asif Sait and Ganesh Hukkeri, Vishwas Vaidya and others had lunch.

He said these eateries offering food at subsidised prices would be managed by city corporations, city municipal councils and town municipal councils and other urban local bodies.

They will offer local food like roti in North Karnataka, Ragi Mudde in Old Mysore and rice and Idli in Bengaluru. Feedback would be obtained by the people who frequent these places.

”We plan to spend ₹240 crore on these canteens. The BJP did not run them properly. They were doing it purposely, to bring a bad name to the scheme,” the Minister said.

