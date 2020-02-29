Karnataka

₹1.87 cr. of tax evasion detected across State

The Commercial Taxes Department, as part of its efforts to ensure compliance in providing tax invoice/bills by taxable persons, conducted a test purchase drive in January and February and levied penalty of ₹1.87 crore on dealers for evasion.

According to a release from the Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Karnataka), Bengaluru, the officers of the department visited business premises in the guise of customers and made purchases.

In all, 1,052 test purchases were conducted in Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rual, Tumakuru, Kolar, Ramanagaram, Chickballapur, Mysuru, Ballari, Davangere, Chitradurga, Hubballi and so on.

In Bengaluru city, the officers inspected business premises and collected tax of ₹25.2 lakh from dealers who have not issued tax invoice/bills.

The release said that the department will continue to conduct these operations in the State and stringent action will be initiated against non-compliance by dealers.

