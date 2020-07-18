186 fresh cases reported in Dharwad, 176 in Vijayapura

Hubballi/Kalaburagi

18 July 2020 22:34 IST

In the districts of Bombay-Karnataka, Dharwad district continued to record a high number of COVID-19 cases, with Saturday seeing the highest single-day spike of 186 cases. There were also six deaths.

Vijayapura too recorded a high number of cases (176), followed by Belagavi (137), Uttara Kannada (116), Gadag (82), Haveri (15), and Bagalkot (13). Belagavi recorded three deaths and Haveri two.

In central Karnataka, Davangere recorded 56 cases and three deaths, while Chitradurga recorded 22 cases.

Advertising

Advertising

The case tally in Dharwad district has now risen to 1,917 cases, with 50 patients getting discharged on Saturday. So far, 643 patients have been discharged from hospital, and the number of active cases in the district stands at 1,216. The district has recorded a total of 58 deaths.

5 deaths in Kalaburagi

In Kalaburagi, five deaths owing to the virus were reported on Saturday, taking the toll in the district to 43.

As per the media bulletin by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, three of the deceased were above the age of 60. The district also reported 82 new cases, taking the total to 2,674.

Ballari, meanwhile, reported 155 new cases and three more deaths. The district now has 2,355 positive cases and the death toll is 57. Bidar reported 72 new cases and one fatality.