185 new Omicron cases reported in Karnataka

COVID-19 cases continue to dip in Bengaluru

The total number of Omicron cases in the State rose to 1,115 on Thursday with 185 new cases. Nearly 95% of the total cases are from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Meanwhile, new COVID-19 cases continued to dip in Bengaluru Urban which reported 17,717 cases on Thursday. Overall, the State reported 38,083 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 36,92,496. With 49 deaths, the State’s toll rose to 38,754. This is apart from 30 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 67,236 people were discharged on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 33,25,001. The State now has 3,28,711 active patients. While the positivity rate for the day touched 20.44%, the case fatality rate (CFR) touched 0.12%.

As many as 1,86,313 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,54,774 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,12,54,454.