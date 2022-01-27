Karnataka

185 new Omicron cases reported in Karnataka

The total number of Omicron cases in the State rose to 1,115 on Thursday with 185 new cases. Nearly 95% of the total cases are from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Meanwhile, new COVID-19 cases continued to dip in Bengaluru Urban which reported 17,717 cases on Thursday. Overall, the State reported 38,083 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 36,92,496. With 49 deaths, the State’s toll rose to 38,754. This is apart from 30 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 67,236 people were discharged on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 33,25,001. The State now has 3,28,711 active patients. While the positivity rate for the day touched 20.44%, the case fatality rate (CFR) touched 0.12%.

As many as 1,86,313 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,54,774 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,12,54,454.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2022 9:48:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/185-new-omicron-cases-reported-in-karnataka/article38335004.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY