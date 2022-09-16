‘18.5 lakh farmers opted for Fasal Bhima Yojane in 2022’

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 16, 2022 22:09 IST

As many as 18.5 lakh farmers in the State have opted for Fasal Bhima Yojane in 2022, nearly seven lakh more farmers registrations than in 2021, Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil on Friday informed the Legislative Council.

His reply came to a question from Congress member Harish Kumar, who pointed out that the numbers had been progressively falling in the years since the scheme was launched in 2016. He said, “The numbers has fallen from 29 lakh to 14 lakh as farmers in distress were not receiving insurance amount for their crop losses. The claims were being rejected for reasons such as wrong entries in RTC. Is farmer responsible for wrong entry in RTC? The insurance companies were minting money from the premium amount mostly paid by the government.”

The Minister in response said that efforts were being made to create awareness about the crop insurance, and directions have been issued to insurance companies to have their representatives present at all Raitha Samparka Kendras in the State.

