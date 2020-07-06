1,843 new cases, 30 deaths in State

Bengaluru

06 July 2020 22:19 IST

A total of 1,843 COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Monday. With this, the total number of cases stands at 25,317 and deaths at 401, said the media bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the 1,843 cases, 981 positive cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban. Out of the 30 deaths, 10 of them were from Bengaluru Urban, eight from Bidar, and three from Mysuru. Kodagu, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Ballari, Tumakuru, Chickballapur, and Bagalkot reported one death each. As many as 680 patients walked out of the hospital on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,527.

