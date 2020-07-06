1,843 new cases, 30 deaths in State

A total of 1,843 COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Monday. With this, the total number of cases stands at 25,317 and deaths at 401, said the media bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.
Out of the 1,843 cases, 981 positive cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban. Out of the 30 deaths, 10 of them were from Bengaluru Urban, eight from Bidar, and three from Mysuru. Kodagu, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Ballari, Tumakuru, Chickballapur, and Bagalkot reported one death each. As many as 680 patients walked out of the hospital on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,527.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath