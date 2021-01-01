1,835 elected to 119 gram panchayats in Yadgir dist.

As many as 1,835 candidates were elected to the 119 gram panchayats in Yadgir district in the elections held in two phases on December 22 and 27, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya told The Hindu that Yadgir district has a total of 119 gram panchayats with 2,269 seats. But, election was conducted in 1,835 seats after 434 candidates were elected unopposed and nomination papers were not filed in 22 seats.

Of the 1,835 seats in 119 gram panchayats, 383 seats are in 21 gram panchayats of Surpur taluk, 286 seats in 18 gram panchayats of Hunsagi taluk, 388 seats in 24 gram panchayats of Shahapur taluk, 360 seats in 22 gram panchayats of Yadgir taluk, 233 seats in 17 gram panchayats of Gurmitkal taluk and 243 seats are in 17 gram panchayats of Wadagera taluk.

Of the 434 seats where candidates were elected unopposed, 58 are in Surpur taluk, 81 in Hunsagi taluk, 87 in Shahapur taluk, 99 in Yadgir taluk, 69 in Gurmitkal taluk and 40 are in Wadagera taluk.