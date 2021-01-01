1,835 elected to 119 gram panchayats in Yadgir dist.

As many as 1,835 candidates were elected to the 119 gram panchayats in Yadgir district in the elections held in two phases on December 22 and 27, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.
Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya told The Hindu that Yadgir district has a total of 119 gram panchayats with 2,269 seats. But, election was conducted in 1,835 seats after 434 candidates were elected unopposed and nomination papers were not filed in 22 seats.
Of the 1,835 seats in 119 gram panchayats, 383 seats are in 21 gram panchayats of Surpur taluk, 286 seats in 18 gram panchayats of Hunsagi taluk, 388 seats in 24 gram panchayats of Shahapur taluk, 360 seats in 22 gram panchayats of Yadgir taluk, 233 seats in 17 gram panchayats of Gurmitkal taluk and 243 seats are in 17 gram panchayats of Wadagera taluk.
Of the 434 seats where candidates were elected unopposed, 58 are in Surpur taluk, 81 in Hunsagi taluk, 87 in Shahapur taluk, 99 in Yadgir taluk, 69 in Gurmitkal taluk and 40 are in Wadagera taluk.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath