Karnataka

183 fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan reported 183 fresh cases of COVID-19 and three deaths on Wednesday. With that, the number of cases increased to 1,07,803 and the death toll rose to 1,295.

As many as 1,104 people are under treatment in the district. Among them, 48 are in the intensive care unit. Of the fresh cases, 10 are from Alur, 13 in Arkalgud, 12 from Arsikere, 22 from Belur, 13 from Channarayapatna, 90 from Hassan, 12 in Holenaraipur, 10 in Sakleshpur and one from outside the district.

Shivamogga district reported 51 fresh cases and one death on the day. With that, the total number of deaths in the district increased to 1,048. Among the fresh cases, 14 are from Shivamogga, 14 in Bhadravati, six in Tirthahalli, five in Shikaripur, two in Sagar and 10 in Hosanagar.


