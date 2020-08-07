1.81 lakh cusecs of water discharged from Basavasagar reservoir

Due to heavy rain in Maharashtra and Krishna catchment areas, the Basavasagar reservoir in Narayanapur in Hunsagi taluka of Yadgir district has been receiving heavy inflow.
Consequently, officials of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigama Limited (KBJNL) have released 1,81,100 cusecs of water from the reservoir by opening 17 gates to Krishna River when the inflow to reservoir was 1,50,000 cusecs.
The present water level in the reservoir stands at 491.00 m against the full reservoir level of 492.25 m (gross capacity of 33.313 TMC feet)
Villagers downstream of the reservoir and Krishna riverbank have been asked not to venture into the river for any reason.
Most of the streams will flow with a huge amount of water and the bridge at Huvinadagi- Kollur will be inundated, cutting road connectivity between Raichur-Kalaburagi, if officials release more water to balance the storage at reservoir.
