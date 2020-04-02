18,000 families to get free milk in Mandya

Within 24 hours of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s announcing free milk to the poor, the Mandya district administration has identified 18,000 families for the benefits and has decided to implement it from Friday.

On Wednesday, Mr. Yediyurappa had announced a slew of measures, including free distribution of unsold milk procured by Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), to provide much-needed relief to the poor badly affected by the 21-day national lockdown, imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The scheme will be launched in Mandya and Maddur of the district on Friday and as 10,000 liters of milk will be provided, Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh has said.

Speaking to press persons here on Thursday, he said each family will get half-a-litre of milk.

Mr. Venkatesh has said that there will be no restriction on the transportation of agriculture-related products to help the farming as well consuming populace.

Meanwhile, the district administration and the Indian Red Cross Society have formulated a ‘Punyakoti’ project which will work as a bridge between the philanthropists and needed persons.

People can donate clothes, blankets, medicines and other essentials to the district administration or sponsor food for the poor during the COVID-19 crisis.

Interested persons can contact 9844769348 or 9964125448 for more details about the ‘Punyakoti’ scheme.

The Deputy Commissioner has convened a meeting with the officials of banking sector at his office on Thursday where he issued instructions to immediately transfer the amount to the beneficiaries, released under social security schemes such as and Pradhan mantra Garib Kalyan Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.