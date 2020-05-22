18 test positive in Hassan

Hassan

22 May 2020 15:13 IST

Eighteen more people, all returned from Mumbai, have tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Hassan. They are all native of Channarayapatna taluk. With this, the total number of cases reported from this taluk alone has increased to 60. So far 85 people have been tested positive in the district.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish told reporters here on Friday that all 85 were being treated at the COVID-19 hospital in Hassan. They were all asymptomatic. “Some of the people are relatives of those who were tested earlier. They were all quarantined. We have stopped giving clearance to fresh applicants seeking entry into the district from Maharashtra”, the DC said. So far 1,654 people have reached Hassan from other States.

Train

A special train will leave Hassan on Saturday carrying migrant workers from Bihar. Around 1,600 people could travel by it. “Around 600 people from Hassan and the rest from neighbouring States will be travelling”, the DC added.