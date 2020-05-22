Karnataka

18 test positive in Hassan

Eighteen more people, all returned from Mumbai, have tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Hassan. They are all native of Channarayapatna taluk. With this, the total number of cases reported from this taluk alone has increased to 60. So far 85 people have been tested positive in the district.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish told reporters here on Friday that all 85 were being treated at the COVID-19 hospital in Hassan. They were all asymptomatic. “Some of the people are relatives of those who were tested earlier. They were all quarantined. We have stopped giving clearance to fresh applicants seeking entry into the district from Maharashtra”, the DC said. So far 1,654 people have reached Hassan from other States.

Train

A special train will leave Hassan on Saturday carrying migrant workers from Bihar. Around 1,600 people could travel by it. “Around 600 people from Hassan and the rest from neighbouring States will be travelling”, the DC added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 3:17:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/18-test-positive-in-hassan/article31649562.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY