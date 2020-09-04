Karnataka

18 teachers to get Teacher’s Dayaward in Udupi district

The Department of Public Instructions in Udupi district has announced district-level awards for 13 primary and five high school teachers on the occasion of Teacher’s Day.

B. Mohandas Shetty, head master, Janata High School, Hemmady-Kundapur, Vinayaka Naik, assistant teacher, Government High School, Renjala-Karkala, Sanjeev H. Nayak, assistant teacher, Government High School, Rajeev Nagar, Udupi, B. Uday Kumar, head master, Sanjay Gandhi High School, Amparu-Kundapur, and Premananda Shetty, assistant teacher, Viveka PU College, Kota-Brahmavar, have been chosen for the award in the high school section, according to a press release.

In the primary school section, Sesu, head teacher, Government Model HPS, Hangarakatte-Brahmavar, K. Sathish Rao, assistant teacher, GHPS, Eliyala-Karkala, U. Vishalakshi, assistant teacher, GHPS, Koravadi-Kundapur, Krishnappa, head master, GHPS, Padu Alevoor-Udupi, S. Vijay Kumar Shetty, assistant teacher, GHPS, Keradi-Byndoor, Srinivas Bhandari, assistant teacher, GHPS, Mudradi-Hebri, Bhaskar Naik, assistant teacher, Selkod-Byndoor, Arvind Hebbar, GHPS, Kallianapur-Brahmavar, Sunitha Shetty, assistant teacher, Hejmady-Udupi, V.T. Francis, assistant teacher, GHPS, Soorkunda-Byndoor, H. Prabhakar Shetty, assistant teacher, Padu Valthur-Kundapur, Poornima Shenoy, assistant teacher, GLPS, Parappadi-Karkala and Shashidhar Shetty, assistant teacher, GLPS, Yaloorkoplu-Byndoor, have been chosen for the award.

