18 special trains pressed into service; metro services increased

The South Western Railway has pitched in to provide alternative facilities for commuters hit by the indefinite bus strike during the festival season. The SWR announced 18 special trains between various key destinations in the State from April 8 to 14, a day after Ugadi, on the request of the Chief Secretary.

“These trains will be fully-reserved trains and will operate on a special fare of 1.3 times the normal fare on these routes,” said Aneesh Hegde, chief PRO, SWR.

These trains include special trains from Yeshwantpur to Bidar and back, from Mysuru to Bidar and back, both via Kalaburagi, from Yeshwantpur to Belagavi and back on two days, Yeshwantpur to Vijayapura and back, from Hubballi to Yeshwantpur and back, from Yeshwantpur to Shivamogga and back.

Two sets of additional trains between Bengaluru and Mysuru will run for three days during weekend and festival.

Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar, in a letter to the general manager, SWR, had said that in view of the upcoming festivals, there would be a rush of people going from Bengaluru to their native places.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, metro services were augmented to help stranded travellers.

With a frequency of 4.5 and 5 minutes, as many as 289 trips were done by metro. Other days trips are 247. As many as 1,27,876 travelled by the metro on Wednesday, according to data provided by BMRCL. “Average daily passenger who travelled for the month of February and March is around 1.54 lakhs,” according to BMRCL. Many had cancalled travel plans in view of strike that was announced earlier.