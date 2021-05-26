18 prisoners serving life sentence released

The prisoners who were released from Kalaburagi Central Prison on Wednesday.

26 May 2021 22:00 IST

As many as 18 prisoners, 16 male and two female, serving life sentence in murder cases, were released from the Kalaburagi Central Prison due to their good conduct on Wednesday.

Chief Superintendent of the Central Prison P.S. Ramesh said that with the State government using its discretion to release life convicts who have completed 14 years of imprisonment, 125 prisoners got a new lease of life, across the State.

The 18 prisoners who were released from the Central Prison belong to Kalaburagi, Bidar, Raichur, Yadgir and other districts.

“With no means of transport facility due to lockdown, we have arranged vehicles to drop some of them in their native places, while others were received by their family members,” he said.

He gave the names of 17 prisoners as follows: P. Kumaraswamy, Rasheed Khan, Yelgond, Sharanabasva, Syed Mehmood Pasha, Mallanna Patil, Margappa Dollenur, Basavaraj, Revansiddappa, Gopal Naik, Kallappa Kada, Sangappa, Sanna Mudukappa, Chandappa, Sabanna, Shettavva and Lakshmi Waddar.

Kumaraswamy of Gundlupet taluk of Chamrajanagar district, who was convicted of a murder and released after 22 years of imprisonment, expressed happiness to reunite with his family after more than two decades. “The jail has taught me what life is without family; I am concerned about my aging parents and I want to spend the rest of my life with them,” he said.

Mallanna Patil of Yevoor village in Surpur taluk of Yadgir district was released after he served 15 years in jail for his involvement in a murder case. He appealed to youths to not take the law into their own hands. He also promised to dedicate the rest of his life in selfless service to society.

Shettavva and her daughter-in-law Lakshmi Waddar of Bemalkhed village in Humnabad taluk in Bidar district served 13 years in jail for their involvement in a murder case.