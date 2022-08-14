18 police officers win President’s medal

Staff Reporter Bengaluru
August 14, 2022 20:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Eighteen police officers from the State have been conferred the police medal for meritorious service by the President of India on the occasion of Independence Day. 

N. Srinivas, principal, SP, PTS Kadur, Pratap Singh Thorat, Dy. SP, Bantwal, T.M. Shivakumar, Dy. SP, High Court Security, J.H. Inamdar, Dy. SP, DCRB Kalaburagi, N.T. Srinivasa Reddy, Dy. SP, CID Forest Cell, Narasimhamurthy, Dy. SP, CID, Raghavendra Rao Shindey, ACP, Bengaluru, Prakash R., DySP, ACB, Bengaluru, Dhruvaraj. B. Patil, CPI, Dharwad, Mohammed Ali S., PI, ACB, Bengaluru, G.C. Raja, CPI, Mysuru, Ravi B.S, CPI, Chikkamagaluru, Mufid Khan, Special RPI, KSRP, Mahadevaiah, special ARSI, KSRP, R. Murali, Special ARSI, KSRP, Basavaraja B. Andemmanavar, Assistant Intelligence Officer, State Intelligence, Balkrishna D. Shindhe, ASI, Belagavi, and Ranjith Shetty, ASI, Bengaluru are the officers who have won the President’s medal for 2022. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app