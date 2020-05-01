18 persons test negative in Udupi

Eighteen persons — 11 persons from Thekkatte village and seven from the toll plaza at Sasthan village — who had been quarantined in Udupi district on April 28 have tested negative for COVID-19, according to the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.
The 18 persons were quarantined after a 50-year-old man tested positive in Sathenahalli of Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district on April 27. The truck carrying the 50-year-old man from Vashi in Maharashtra to Chanarayapatna had passed through Udupi district. The man had bath and dinner when the truck had stopped at a petrol bunk in Thekkatte on April 21.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.