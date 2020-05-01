Karnataka

18 persons test negative in Udupi

Eighteen persons — 11 persons from Thekkatte village and seven from the toll plaza at Sasthan village — who had been quarantined in Udupi district on April 28 have tested negative for COVID-19, according to the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

The 18 persons were quarantined after a 50-year-old man tested positive in Sathenahalli of Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district on April 27. The truck carrying the 50-year-old man from Vashi in Maharashtra to Chanarayapatna had passed through Udupi district. The man had bath and dinner when the truck had stopped at a petrol bunk in Thekkatte on April 21.

