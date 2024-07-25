18 more gates of Tungabhadra Reservoir raised to release excess water

A day after raising 10 slipway gates of the Tungabhadra Reservoir by a foot to release around 20,000 cusecs of water into the river course, the authorities of Irrigation Central Zone of Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Limited on Thursday opened 18 more gates to release around 71,000 cusecs of excess water.

As per information shared by the dam authorities, in all, 20 gates were lifted by 2 feet and eight gates by a foot by afternoon on Thursday considering the increasing inflow into the river due to continuous rainfall in the catchment area, especially in the Sahyadri range.

Inflow into the Tungabhadra Reservoir was over 90,000 cusecs, while the total outflow was around 1,00,000 cusecs at 6 p.m. Water level in the reservoir stands at 1,632.20 ft (102.576 tmcft of water) against a full reservoir level of 1,633 ft for a total storage capacity of 105.788 tmcft.

Discharge of water from the reservoir is expected to increase as rainfall continues to lash the catchment area and the dams upstream are already full.

Several monuments in the World Heritage Site of Hampi, including Purandara Mantapa, the bathing spot, Chakrateertha, the canal of the Vijayanagara Empire and the premises of the Rama Lakshmana Temple, the Chandramouleshwar Temple, the 64-pillar Mantapa (the burial site of Vijayanagara Emperor Krishnadevaraya) and Nava Brindavan, the burial site of Madhwa saints, are likely to be flooded if the water discharge from the reservoir crosses 1.5 lakh cusecs.

The officials, however, said that there is no flood situation in Hampi as the river outflow is below one lakh cusecs. If the inflow into the reservoir crosses 1.50 lakh, then the slipway outflow will have to be matched with the inflow by opening all the 33 crest gates.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. As of now, there is no threat of floods in Hampi. Some of the monuments might be affected when the discharge from the reservoir crosses 1.5 lakh cusecs,” Circle Superintendent (Hampi), Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Nihil Das told The Hindu over phone.

The dam authorities, however, have cautioned people downstream against venturing into the river and appealed to them to take all necessary precautions.

“There is no flood situation along the banks of the Tungabhadra at present, including Hampi and its surroundings. However, people must be careful and should not go close to the river,” Deputy Commissioner of Vijayanagara M.S. Divakara told media representatives.

“Considering the inflow into the Tungabhadra Dam, the outflows may vary from the present 1,00,000 cusecs to 1,50,000 cusecs any time depending upon the inflow. The public in the downstream villages adjoining the banks of the Tungabhadra should be alert and take precautionary measures,” an official from KBJNL said.