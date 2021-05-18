18 more die in Hassan

Hassan reported 18 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 896 fresh cases on Tuesday. With that, the total number of deaths increased to 849 and the total number of cases rose to 66,589. Of the deaths six are from Hassan taluk, four from Holenarsipur, three from Belur, two from Arkalgud and one each from Alur, Belur and Sakleshpur taluks. So far 51,194 people have recovered from the infection and 14,546 are under treatment. Among them, 135 are in the intensive care unit. On Tuesday, 1,276 were discharged from the hospital.

Of the fresh cases 317 are from Hassan taluk, 169 from Channarayapatna, Arsikere 136, Arkalgud 92, Belur 64, Holenarsipur 55, Alur 23, Sakleshpur 20 and other districts 20.

Since March 22 this year, as many as 383 people have died due to the infection. Many patients are succumbing to COVID-19 due to the non-availability of ventilators. All beds in the intensive care units are occupied and the recovery of patients on the ventilators has been very slow. Unless the patients in the ICU recover, the patients in the general wards do not get a higher level of treatment. According to a doctor treating patients at HIMS in Hassan many patients in general wards are succumbing to the infection as the facilities available are not enough to extend ventilators for all those who need it.