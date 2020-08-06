18 localities identified as highly vulnerable to floods in Hubballi-Dharwad limits

17 marriage halls taken over for providing shelter to people from low-lying areas, says Itnal

In the wake of incessant rainfall in Dharwad district and the neighbouring districts, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil held an emergency review meeting on the flood situation here on Thursday and asked officials to work in coordination to take up precautionary and relief measures.

Chairing the meeting, Mr. Patil emphasised the need for officials of the Revenue, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Panchayat Raj departments, Fire and Emergency Services and National Disaster Response Force to work in close coordination to mitigate the hardships of the people in case of any calamity.

Referring to losses reported during the previous year because of heavy downpour and floods, he said that as there was a possibility of more rain this year, the officials should work in close coordination to take up relief measures at short notice.

Floods possibility

He said that as per an assessment, there was a likelihood of floods in various waterbodies, including the Benni Halla, the Tuppari Halla, the Dodda Halla, the Huli Keri, the Mugad Keri, the Unkal Lake and the Kelageri Lake, and 83 villages and 43 localities were likely to be affected.

Mr. Patil said that 37 houses in various villages of the district had been damaged due to heavy downpour and crop loss had been reported from Navalgund taluk. He asked the officials of the Agriculture, the Horticulture and the Revenue departments to take up survey to estimate the loss and report it to the district administration at the earliest.

He asked the officials to form teams of 10 volunteers in each village where there was a likelihood of floods and involve them in flood relief works whenever needed. He said that a district-level officer had been appointed as nodal officer for each taluk for monitoring flood relief measures. “Wherever there is a necessity, identify buildings for setting up relief camps and for providing food, water and other basic amenities,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat B.C. Sateesh asked the officials to involve the local people for effective implementation of the flood relief works.

Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Commissioner Suresh Itnal said that a total of 43 localities were likely to get affected due to floods and of these, 18 had been identified as highly vulnerable. Already, 17 marriage halls had been taken over for providing shelter to people from low-lying areas. The municipal staff have the keys of these halls in their possession, he said.