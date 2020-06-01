18 inter-State trains operated

Nine trains departed from Bengaluru on Monday, while nine arrived in the city. Of those that departed, three were from Yeshwantpur, while the remaining were from Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Station.

The trains from Yeshwantpur station departed to Howrah, Shivamogga Town and Hazrat Nizamuddin, while those from KSR station departed to New Delhi, Hubballi Junction, Danapur, Mumbai CSMT, Belagavi and Mysuru.

Meanwhile, nine trains arrived at Bengaluru — three trains (from Howrah, Shivamogga Town and Hazrat Nizamuddin) arrived at Yeshwantpur stations, the remaining six (New Delhi, Hubballi Junction, Danapur, Mumbai CSMT, Belagavi, Mysuru) arrived at KSR Station.

According to information provided by the South Western Railway, special trains between Mumbai–Bengaluru–Mumbai will run daily. The first service of Mumbai CSMT–KSR Bengaluru was on Monday. The train departs Mumbai at 8.05 p.m. every day and arrives at KSR Bengaluru at 8.50 p.m.

In the return direction, the KSR Bengaluru–Mumbai CSMT will depart at 8.30 p.m. and arrives at Mumbai at 7.50 p.m. the next day.

The release also stated that KSR Bengaluru–Danapur Special Sanghamitra departed from the city at 10 a.m. Of the 1,131 reserved seats, 859 passengers boarded the train at Bengaluru.

SWR stated that data of passengers, who came from other States to Karnataka for inter-State trains, was being maintained.

Conmen caught

Meanwhile, Sampigehalli police, with the help of city based volunteers, caught two conmen who were allegedly collecting money from workers promising to get them train tickets. The police recovered ₹84,000 from the accused and returned it to the workers.